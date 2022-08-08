CTI BioPharma Corp. Q2 Loss beats estimates

(RTTNews) - CTI BioPharma Corp. (CTIC) announced Loss for second quarter that beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled -$22.65 million, or -$0.21 per share. This compares with -$19.68 million, or -$0.21 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn -$020 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

CTI BioPharma Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): -$22.65 Mln. vs. -$19.68 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): -$0.21 vs. -$0.21 last year. -Analyst Estimates: -$020

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.