CTI BioPharma Corp. Q1 Loss increases, but beats estimates

(RTTNews) - CTI BioPharma Corp. (CTIC) revealed Loss for its first quarter that increased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled -$37.18 million, or -$0.37 per share. This compares with -$17.27 million, or -$0.23 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn -$0.41 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

CTI BioPharma Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): -$37.18 Mln. vs. -$17.27 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): -$0.37 vs. -$0.23 last year. -Analyst Estimate: -$0.41

