CTI BioPharma : FDA Accepts NDA For Pacritinib As Treatment For Myelofibrosis Patient

(RTTNews) - CTI BioPharma Corp. (CTIC) said Tuesday that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has accepted its New Drug Application or NDA for pacritinib as a treatment for myelofibrosis patients with severe thrombocytopenia, with the NDA being granted Priority Review.

The Prescription Drug User Fee Act (PDUFA) target action date is November 30, 2021. The FDA is not currently planning to hold an advisory committee meeting to discuss the NDA.

With commercial preparation underway, the company believes it will be well positioned for a potential U.S. launch later this year.

Myelofibrosis is a type of bone marrow cancer that results in formation of fibrous scar tissue and can lead to severe thrombocytopenia and anemia, weakness, fatigue and enlarged spleen and liver.

Severe thrombocytopenia, defined as blood platelet counts of less than 50 x 109/L, has been shown to result in overall survival rates of just 15 months.

Thrombocytopenia in patients with myelofibrosis is associated with the underlying disease but has also been shown to result from treatment with ruxolitinib, which can lead to dose reductions, and as a result, may potentially reduce clinical benefit.

Survival in patients who have discontinued ruxolitinib therapy is further compromised, with an average overall survival of seven to 14 months.

