$CTGO stock is up 17% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$CTGO stock has now risen 17% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $1,500,346 of trading volume.

$CTGO Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $CTGO:

$CTGO insiders have traded $CTGO stock on the open market 10 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 9 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CTGO stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

NIEUWENHUYSE RICK VAN (President & CEO) has made 4 purchases buying 32,500 shares for an estimated $382,550 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. JOHN B JUNEAU has made 4 purchases buying 23,291 shares for an estimated $278,182 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. JOSEPH S COMPOFELICE purchased 10,000 shares for an estimated $121,000

DARWIN GREEN sold 1,500 shares for an estimated $15,600

$CTGO Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 29 institutional investors add shares of $CTGO stock to their portfolio, and 25 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

