$CTGO stock is up 17% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$CTGO stock has now risen 17% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $1,500,346 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $CTGO:
$CTGO Insider Trading Activity
$CTGO insiders have traded $CTGO stock on the open market 10 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 9 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CTGO stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- NIEUWENHUYSE RICK VAN (President & CEO) has made 4 purchases buying 32,500 shares for an estimated $382,550 and 0 sales.
- JOHN B JUNEAU has made 4 purchases buying 23,291 shares for an estimated $278,182 and 0 sales.
- JOSEPH S COMPOFELICE purchased 10,000 shares for an estimated $121,000
- DARWIN GREEN sold 1,500 shares for an estimated $15,600
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
$CTGO Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 29 institutional investors add shares of $CTGO stock to their portfolio, and 25 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- SPROTT INC. removed 61,324 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $626,118
- EXODUSPOINT CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LP removed 46,158 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $462,503
- RAFFLES ASSOCIATES LP added 34,351 shares (+281.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $344,197
- MARSHALL WACE, LLP added 31,280 shares (+44.4%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $319,368
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC removed 25,625 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $256,762
- UBS GROUP AG removed 25,441 shares (-63.8%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $259,752
- BRIDGEWAY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC added 20,000 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $200,400
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
You can track data on $CTGO on Quiver Quantitative.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.