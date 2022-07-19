CTG vs. DT: Which Stock Should Value Investors Buy Now?

Investors interested in Computers - IT Services stocks are likely familiar with Computer Task Group (CTG) and Dynatrace (DT). But which of these two stocks offers value investors a better bang for their buck right now? We'll need to take a closer look.

We have found that the best way to discover great value opportunities is to pair a strong Zacks Rank with a great grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system. The proven Zacks Rank emphasizes companies with positive estimate revision trends, and our Style Scores highlight stocks with specific traits.

Right now, Computer Task Group is sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), while Dynatrace has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold). This system places an emphasis on companies that have seen positive earnings estimate revisions, so investors should feel comfortable knowing that CTG is likely seeing its earnings outlook improve to a greater extent. However, value investors will care about much more than just this.

Value investors are also interested in a number of tried-and-true valuation metrics that help show when a company is undervalued at its current share price levels.

Our Value category highlights undervalued companies by looking at a variety of key metrics, including the popular P/E ratio, as well as the P/S ratio, earnings yield, cash flow per share, and a variety of other fundamentals that have been used by value investors for years.

CTG currently has a forward P/E ratio of 11.80, while DT has a forward P/E of 47.32. We also note that CTG has a PEG ratio of 0.59. This popular figure is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also considers a company's expected EPS growth rate. DT currently has a PEG ratio of 2.39.

Another notable valuation metric for CTG is its P/B ratio of 1.32. The P/B ratio is used to compare a stock's market value with its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. For comparison, DT has a P/B of 7.95.

Based on these metrics and many more, CTG holds a Value grade of A, while DT has a Value grade of D.

CTG has seen stronger estimate revision activity and sports more attractive valuation metrics than DT, so it seems like value investors will conclude that CTG is the superior option right now.

