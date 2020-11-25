CTG or DT: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now?

Investors interested in stocks from the Computers - IT Services sector have probably already heard of Computer Task Group (CTG) and Dynatrace (DT). But which of these two stocks is more attractive to value investors? We'll need to take a closer look to find out.

Everyone has their own methods for finding great value opportunities, but our model includes pairing an impressive grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system with a strong Zacks Rank. The Zacks Rank is a proven strategy that targets companies with positive earnings estimate revision trends, while our Style Scores work to grade companies based on specific traits.

Right now, both Computer Task Group and Dynatrace are sporting a Zacks Rank of # 2 (Buy). This system places an emphasis on companies that have seen positive earnings estimate revisions, so investors should feel comfortable knowing that these stocks have improving earnings outlooks. But this is just one factor that value investors are interested in.

Value investors analyze a variety of traditional, tried-and-true metrics to help find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

The Style Score Value grade factors in a variety of key fundamental metrics, including the popular P/E ratio, P/S ratio, earnings yield, cash flow per share, and a number of other key stats that are commonly used by value investors.

CTG currently has a forward P/E ratio of 12.89, while DT has a forward P/E of 65.11. We also note that CTG has a PEG ratio of 0.81. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. DT currently has a PEG ratio of 2.05.

Another notable valuation metric for CTG is its P/B ratio of 1.31. Investors use the P/B ratio to look at a stock's market value versus its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. By comparison, DT has a P/B of 10.03.

These are just a few of the metrics contributing to CTG's Value grade of A and DT's Value grade of F.

Both CTG and DT are impressive stocks with solid earnings outlooks, but based on these valuation figures, we feel that CTG is the superior value option right now.

Zacks Investment Research

