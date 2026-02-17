CT Real Estate Investment Trust Reveals Rise In Q4 Income

(RTTNews) - CT Real Estate Investment Trust (CTRRF) reported a profit for its fourth quarter that Increased, from last year

The company's bottom line came in at C$191.32 million, or C$0.636 per share. This compares with C$135.33 million, or C$0.452 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 5.1% to C$152.92 million from C$145.44 million last year.

CT Real Estate Investment Trust earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: C$191.32 Mln. vs. C$135.33 Mln. last year. -EPS: C$0.636 vs. C$0.452 last year. -Revenue: C$152.92 Mln vs. C$145.44 Mln last year.

