CT Automotive Group Reports Shareholding Change

CT Automotive Group Plc (GB:CTA) has released an update.

CT Automotive Group PLC has reported a change in major holdings, with Otus Capital Management and affiliated entities adjusting their voting rights position. The notification indicates a decrease from 18.88% to 17.86% of voting rights as of May 29, 2024. Shareholders and investors in the company should note this shift in significant share ownership.

