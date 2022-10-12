CSX to Report Q3 Earnings: Will It Surpass Expectations?

CSX Corporation CSX is scheduled to report third-quarter 2022 results on Oct 20, after market close.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CSX’s third-quarter 2022 earnings has been revised upward by 2% in the past 90 days. The company also has an impressive earnings surprise history, having outperformed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the preceding four quarters, the average beat being 6.15%.

Let’s see how things are shaping up for CSX this earnings season.

Q3 Expectations

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CSX’s third-quarter 2022 revenues is pegged at $3.78 billion, indicating 14.9% growth year over year. The top line is likely to have been aided by strength across merchandise, intermodal and coal revenues.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for third-quarter Merchandise revenues is pegged at $2.19 billion, indicating 16.9% growth from the year-ago reported figure. Favorable pricing and higher fuel surcharge are likely to have boosted the segmental revenues.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for third-quarter Intermodal revenues is pegged at $573 million, indicating 12.6% growth from the year-ago reported figure. The strength in the international business is expected to have aided segmental revenues.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for third quarter Coal revenues is pegged at $588 million, indicating 27.8% growth from the year-ago reported figure.

On the flip side, supply-chain disruptions, including labor and equipment shortages, are expected to have hurt CSX’s third-quarter performance. Rising fuel expenses continue to bother the company’s bottom line.

What Our Model Says

Our proven model predicts an earnings beat for CSX this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat, which is the case here, as you can see below. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they're reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

CSXhas an Earnings ESP of +0.25% and a Zacks Rank #3.

Highlights of Q2

CSX's earnings of 50 cents per share (excluding 4 cents from non-recurring items) beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 47 cents and improved 25% year over year.

Total revenues of $3,815 million outperformed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3,642.2 million. The top line increased 28% year over year on the back of higher revenues in almost all markets, driven by pricing gains, fuel surcharge and contribution from the acquisition of Quality Carriers. Overall revenues per unit increased 27%.

Other Stocks to Consider

Here are a few stocks from the broader Zacks Transportation sector that investors may consider, as our model shows that these also have the right combination of elements to beat their third-quarter 2022 earnings:

Canadian National Railway Company CNI has an Earnings ESP of +0.74% and a Zacks Rank #3. CNI will release results on Oct 25. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Canadian National has an expected earnings growth rate of 20.7% for the current year. CNI delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 6.7%, on average.

Canadian National has a long-term earnings growth rate of 11.4%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited CP has an Earnings ESP of +3.81% and a Zacks Rank #3. CP will release results on Oct 26.

CP has an expected earnings growth rate of 12% for the current year.

Canadian Pacific has a long-term earnings growth rate of 9.89%.

United Airlines UAL has an Earnings ESP of +5.29% and a Zacks Rank #3. UAL will release results on Oct 18.

UAL has an expected earnings growth rate of 103.3% for the current year. UAL delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 10.53%, on average.

Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar.



