CSX to Buy Quality Carriers to Expand North American Network

CSX Corporation CSX has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Quality Carriers from Quality Distribution. Terms of the agreement were not disclosed.



Quality Carriers is a provider of bulk liquid chemicals transportation, operating an extensive bulk tank trucking fleet in North America with the help of about 2,500 drivers. The company has a network of more than 100 company-owned and affiliate terminals and facilities across the United States, Canada and Mexico.



The transaction is expected to expand the reach of both the companies by creating a unique multimodal chemicals transportation solution. Post acquisition, Quality Carriers’ current president, Randy Strutz, is expected to continue to lead the business as part of CSX. The deal is expected to close in the third quarter of 2021, subject to regulatory and customary closing conditions.

Regarding the deal, CSX president and chief executive officer, James M. Foote, stated, “Our new partnership will provide chemical producers and shippers with a first-of-its-kind multimodal solution that capitalizes on the powerful synergies between Quality Carriers’ truck transportation fleet and our cost-advantaged rail network. We believe that this new capability will create meaningful long-term value for our company.”

