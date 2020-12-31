CSX Stock Rises More Than 24% in a Year's Time: Here's Why

Shares of CSX Corporation CSX have rallied 24.9% in a year’s time, outperforming the industry’s 20.2% increase, primarily owing to its commitment to reward shareholders and the gradual recovery in its volumes.





Let’s delve deeper.



Despite coronavirus-led headwinds, CSX’s commitment to reward its shareholders boosted shares of the company. In the first nine months of 2020, it repurchased 10 million shares for $664 million. In October, CSX’s board approved a new share buyback program worth $5 billion. This is in addition to approximately $1.1 billion already remaining under the existing share repurchase program. Moreover, in February, the company had hiked its dividend by 8%.



Additionally, gradual recovery in CSX’s volumes is expected to have lifted its shares. With the economy recovering from the coronavirus-induced slump, intermodal volumes rebounded in the third quarter of 2020. After an 11% year-over-year decline in the second quarter, volumes increased 7% in the third quarter with both domestic and international shipments increasing as a result of tightening truck capacity among other factors. As economy recovery picks up pace, volumes across all segments are expected to see improvement.

Zacks Rank & Key Picks

CSX carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Some better-ranked stocks in the broader Transportation sector are ArcBest Corporation ARCB, Ryder System, Inc. R and Herc Holdings Inc. HRI. While Ryder carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), ArcBest and Herc Holdings sport a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Shares of ArcBest, Ryder and Herc Holdings have gained more than 54%, 15% and 34% in a year’s time, respectively.

