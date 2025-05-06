CSX Stock Outlook: Is Wall Street Bullish or Bearish?

Jacksonville, Florida-based CSX Corporation ( CSX ) operates as one of the leading transportation companies in North America, providing rail-based freight transportation services in the U.S. and Canada. With a market cap of $53.9 billion , CSX operates through rail and trucking segments.

The transportation giant has significantly underperformed the broader market over the past year. CSX stock has plummeted 15.9% over the past 52 weeks and 11.8% on a YTD basis, compared to the S&P 500 Index’s ( $SPX ) 10.2% gains over the past year and 3.9% dip in 2025.

More Top Stocks Daily:

Narrowing the focus, CSX has also underperformed the industry-focused iShares Transportation Average ETF’s ( IYT ) 4.2% decline over the past year and 6.7% drop on a YTD basis.

CSX stock prices gained 1.2% in the trading session after the release of its mixed Q1 results on Apr. 16. Total volume for the quarter decreased nearly 1% year-over-year to 1.52 million units, and its revenues dropped 7% year-over-year to $3.4 billion, missing the Street’s expectations. Meanwhile, its earnings declined 24.4% year-over-year to $0.34 per share, falling short of the consensus estimates by 8.1%.

On the positive note, CSX reported a solid 17.7% year-over-year growth in operating cash flows to $1.3 billion and repurchased $751 million worth of shares during the quarter, showcasing its commitment to shareholders.

For fiscal 2025, ending in December 2025, CSX is expected to report a 8.7% decline in EPS to $1.67. Moreover, the company has a mixed earnings surprise history. While it has surpassed the Street’s earnings estimates once over the past four quarters, it has missed the projections on three other occasions.

CSX holds a consensus “ Moderate Buy ” rating overall. Of the 26 analysts covering the stock, opinions include 17 “Strong Buys,” one “Moderate Buy,” and eight “Holds.”

This configuration is slightly less bullish than three months ago, when 18 analysts gave “Strong Buy” recommendations.

On Apr. 17, UBS ( UBS ) analyst Thomas Wadewitz maintained a “ Buy ” rating on CSX, while lowering the price target from $36 to $34.

CSX’s mean price target of $32.40 indicates a 13.8% premium to current price levels, while its Street-high target of $38 suggests a 33.5% upside potential.

More news from Barchart

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.