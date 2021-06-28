CSX Signs Agreement With Wabtec to Lower Carbon Footprint

CSX Corporation CSX announced a partnership with Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation WAB to reduce its carbon footprint by lowering greenhouse gas emissions. Notably, this partnership will help CSX in its goal to lower greenhouse gas emissions by 37% within 2030.

This alliance will primarily focus on modernizing locomotives across CSX’s fleet and implementing advanced digital technologies to enhance fuel efficiency and reduce emissions for rail operations.

Owing to this partnership, CSX will be the first railroad operator to utilize Wabtec’s Trip Optimizer Zero-to-Zero system. Notably, the mechanism will enable CSX to start a train from zero mph and stop it automatically using various controls. This technology helped railroads save more than 400 million gallons of fuel since its inception and reduces CO2 emissions by over 500,000 tons per year.

Moreover, Wabtec’s new Tier 4 switcher modernization program will be used for CSX fleet revitalization. The program upgrades 40 to 50-year-old locomotives and Tier 0 non-emissions switchers to the latest Wabtec Tier 4 platform. This technology provides an additional 20% improvement in fuel efficiency and 90% reduction in emissions.

Additionally, Wabtec’s FDL Advantage engine upgrade program will be used for modernizing locomotives across CSX’s fleet. This program provides up to an additional 5% reduction in fuel consumption through a high-pressure common rail fuel system that offers improved injection control. These are aimed at reducing the carbon footprint by as much as 250 tons of CO2 per locomotive per year.

We believe that through this coalition, CSX will benefit from Wabtec’s high tech-friendly programs by reducing carbon emissions and modernizing locomotives across its fleet.

Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

CSX currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Some better-ranked stocks in the broader Zacks Transportation sector include Landstar System, Inc. LSTR and Triton International Limited TRTN). Both the stocks carry a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1(Strong Buy) Rank stocks here.

Long-term (three to five years) expected earnings per share growth rate for Landstar and Triton is projected at 12% and 10%, respectively.

Bitcoin, Like the Internet Itself, Could Change Everything

Blockchain and cryptocurrency has sparked one of the most exciting discussion topics of a generation. Some call it the “Internet of Money” and predict it could change the way money works forever. If true, it could do to banks what Netflix did to Blockbuster and Amazon did to Sears. Experts agree we’re still in the early stages of this technology, and as it grows, it will create several investing opportunities.



Zacks’ has just revealed 3 companies that can help investors capitalize on the explosive profit potential of Bitcoin and the other cryptocurrencies with significantly less volatility than buying them directly.



See 3 crypto-related stocks now >>

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.