CSX Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Friday, shares of CSX Corp (Symbol: CSX) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $34.37, changing hands as low as $34.17 per share. CSX Corp shares are currently trading off about 2.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CSX shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CSX's low point in its 52 week range is $29.485 per share, with $38.63 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $34.34. The CSX DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

Click here to find out which 9 other dividend stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.