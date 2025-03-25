CSX Secures Five-Year Tentative Agreement With Boilermakers Union

(RTTNews) - CSX Corp. (CSX) announced it has secured a new five-year tentative collective bargaining agreement with the International Brotherhood of Boilermakers, Iron Ship Builders, Blacksmiths, Forgers & Helpers (IBB).

The tentative agreement is subject to ratification by the unions membership at CSX, accounting for 59 members.

To date, CSX has ratified agreements with 11 labor unions, covering 14 different work groups, accounting for 47 percent of its unionized workforce. The terms of the agreements are aligned, providing equivalent packages of improved wages, health care, and paid time off benefits.

CSX said it remains committed to working with other unions and crafts to reach similar agreements and continuing to partner with employees to make meaningful improvements in their work environment.

