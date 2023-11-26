News & Insights

CSX says failed wheel bearing caused train derailment in Kentucky

November 26, 2023 — 11:58 pm EST

Written by Tina Parate and Harshit Verma for Reuters

Nov 26 (Reuters) - Railroad operator CSX CSX.O on Sunday said an investigation determined that a failed wheel bearing on a rail car caused a train derailment that spilled molten sulfur in a remote area of eastern Kentucky on the eve of Thanksgiving.

The derailment occurred on Wednesday north of Livingston, a town of about 200 people, and involved 16 cars, including two carrying molten sulfur that spilled some of their load.

CSX teams completed the removal of all 16 cars involved and has cleaned up and restored the site, the company said on its website.

"Crews successfully removed all of the released product and approximately 2,500 tons of impacted soil and replaced it with clean material," CSX said.

The train derailment forced the residents of Livingston town to evacuate after the incident, who were moved to a school for safety, while Kentucky's Governor Andy Beshear declared an emergency.

Reporting by Tina Parate and Harshit Verma in Bengaluru; Editing by Kim Coghill

