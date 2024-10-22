CSX reports tentative pacts with IBEW, NCFO and ratifies SMART-TD deal

CSX (CSX) announced it has secured new five-year tentative collective bargaining agreements with the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers, or IBEW, and National Conference of Firemen & Oilers, or NCFO, as well as the ratification of a labor agreement with the SMART-TD yardmasters. “The tentative agreements, which are pending ratification by the unions’ membership at CSX, were reached before the current collective agreements become amendable under the federal Railway Labor Act. To date, CSX has reached proactive agreements with 13 labor unions, covering 17 different work groups, accounting for almost 60 percent of its unionized workforce. The terms of the agreements are aligned, providing equivalent packages of improved wages, health care, and paid time off benefits. CSX remains committed to working with other unions and crafts to reach similar agreements over the coming days and continuing to partner with employees to make meaningful improvements in their work environment,” the company stated.

