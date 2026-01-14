CSX to Report Q4 Earnings: What's in the Offing Amid Cost Pressures?

CSX Corporation CSX is scheduled to report fourth-quarter 2025 results on Jan. 22, after market close.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the fourth-quarter 2025 earnings has been revised southward by 2.3% over the past 60 days to 42 cents per share. The consensus mark is in line with the fourth-quarter 2024 actuals. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $3.6 billion, indicating a 0.5% increase from the fourth-quarter 2024 actuals.

CSX has a modest earnings surprise history, having lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate in two of the trailing four quarters and outpaced the mark in the remaining quarters, the average miss being 0.23%.

Let us see how things have shaped up for CSX this earnings season.

Factors Likely to Have Influenced CSX's Q4 Performance

CSX’s performance in the fourth quarter is expected to have been materially pressured by lower coal revenues, reduced fuel surcharges and softer merchandise volumes.

Our estimate for fourth-quarter coal revenues is pegged at 490 million, indicating a 1.8% downfall from the year-ago reported figure. For Agriculture & Food Products revenues, our estimate is pegged at $408 million, suggesting 3% decline from the year-ago reported figure.

Ongoing rail network challenges are expected to have weighed on CSX’s performance in the fourth quarter, as locomotive and crew shortages, along with other service disruptions, are anticipated to have eroded operational efficiency and shipment volumes. Persistent supply-chain constraints are likely to have strained service levels, while elevated capital spending is expected to have pressured the company’s bottom line.

What Our Model Says About CSX

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for CSX this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that is not the case here. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they are reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

CSX has an Earnings ESP of -4.99% and a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

Highlights of CSX’s Q3 Earnings

Quarterly earnings per share of 44 cents on an adjusted basis beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 42 cents but decreased 4.3% on year-over-year basis due to lower revenues.

Total revenues of $3.59 million narrowly missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate and declined 1% year over year.

Stocks to Consider

Here are a few stocks from the broader Zacks Transportation sector that investors may consider, as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings this reporting cycle.

Canadian National Railway CNI has an Earnings ESP of +1.20% and a Zacks Rank #3 at present, and is scheduled to report fourth-quarter 2025 results on Jan. 30.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fourth-quarter earnings has been unchanged at $1.42 per share over the past 60 days. CNI’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in two of the preceding four quarters and missed twice in the remaining, the average miss was 0.1%.

United Parcel Service UPS has an Earnings ESP of +1.72% and a Zacks Rank #3 at present. It is scheduled to report fourth-quarter 2025 earnings on Jan. 27.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fourth-quarter 2025 earnings has been revised 2.29% upward over the past 60 days. UPS’ earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the preceding four quarters and missed in the remaining one, the average beat being 11.2%.

CSX Corporation (CSX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Canadian National Railway Company (CNI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

United Parcel Service, Inc. (UPS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

