CSX Reaches Tentative Agreements With IBEW And NCFO; Ratifies Deal With SMART-TD

October 22, 2024 — 11:12 pm EDT

(RTTNews) - CSX (CSX) said it has secured new five-year tentative collective bargaining agreements with the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers (IBEW) and National Conference of Firemen & Oilers (NCFO), as well as the ratification of a labor agreement with the SMART-TD yardmasters.

The tentative agreements are pending ratification by the unions' membership at CSX.

To date, CSX has reached proactive agreements with 13 labor unions, covering 17 different work groups, accounting for almost 60 percent of its unionized workforce.

CSX said it remains committed to working with other unions and crafts to reach similar agreements over the coming days and continuing to partner with employees to make meaningful improvements in their work environment.

