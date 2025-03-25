News & Insights

CSX Reaches 5-year Tentative Collective Bargaining Agreement With Brotherhood Of Railroad Signalmen

March 25, 2025 — 10:28 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Transportation company CSX Corp. (CSX) announced Tuesday it has secured new five-year tentative collective bargaining agreement with the Brotherhood of Railroad Signalmen (BRS).

The tentative agreement is subject to ratification by the union's membership at CSX, accounting for 1,215 signalmen.

To date, CSX has ratified agreements with 11 labor unions, covering 14 different work groups, accounting for 47 percent of its unionized workforce. The terms of the agreements are aligned, providing equivalent packages of improved wages, health care, and paid time off benefits.

