US Markets
CSX

CSX quarterly profit down on lower coal, merchandise volume

Contributor
Lisa Baertlein Reuters
Published

U.S. railroad operator CSX Corp on Wednesday reported a lower quarterly profit after cost controls failed to offset declining coal and merchandise volume.

LOS ANGELES, Oct 21 (Reuters) - U.S. railroad operator CSX Corp CSX.O on Wednesday reported a lower quarterly profit after cost controls failed to offset declining coal and merchandise volume.

The Jacksonville, Florida-based company, considered one of the most efficient U.S. railroads, had third-quarter net earnings of $736 million, or 96 cents per share, down from $856 million, or $1.08 per share, a year earlier.

Revenue fell 11% to $2.65 billion.

(Reporting by Lisa Baertlein in Los Angeles; Editing by Richard Chang)

((lisa.baertlein@thomsonreuters.com; +1 310-491-7241; Reuters Messaging: lisa.baertlein.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

CSX

Latest US Markets Videos

    #TradeTalks: The Future of U.S. Equity Markets #STAVirtualConference

    Nasdaq EVP Head of North American Markets Tal Cohen and Rosenblatt Securities Partner Justin Schack join Jill Malandrino on #TradeTalks to discuss the future of U.S. equity markets. #STAVirtualConference

    Oct 7, 2020

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular