CSX Q2 Earnings & Revenues Miss on Coronavirus-Led Weak Volumes

CSX Corporation CSX reported lower-than-expected results in second-quarter 2020 due to reduced economic activity on account of coronavirus. Following the disappoinment, shares of the company dipped 1.4% in after-hour trading on Jul 22.



The company’s earnings of 65 cents per share missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 67 cents. Moreover, the bottom line plunged 39.8% year over year due to a drop in revenues. Total revenues of $2,255 million also lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2,306 million and declined 26.3% year over year owing to coronavirus-led volume declines.



Second-quarter operating income fell 37% to $828 million. Operating ratio (operating expenses as a percentage of revenues) deteriorated to 63.3% from 57.4% in the prior-year quarter as a result of low revenues. Notably, lower the value of the metric, the better. Total expenses declined 19% year over year in the reported quarter. Costs reduced primarily due to increased efficiency.

Segmental Performance

Merchandise revenues plummeted 22% year over year to $1,508 million in the quarter under review. Merchandise volumes also declined 22%.



Coal revenues plunged 48% year over year to $287 million in the reported quarter. Coal volumes contracted 44% due to lower domestic and export coal volumes.



Moreover, Intermodal revenues slid 18% year over year to $359 million. Volumes declined 11% with both domestic and international volumes dwindling due to coronavirus-led global economic impacts.



Other revenues too fell 19% to $101 million in the reported quarter.

Liquidity & Share Buyback

This Zacks Rank #4 (Sell) company exited the second quarter with cash and cash equivalents of $2,391 million compared with $958 million at the end of December 2019. Long-term debt totaled $16,128 million compared with $15,993 million at 2019-end. As of Jun 30, 2020, net cash provided by operating activities was $2,184 million, compared with $2,267 million in the year-earlier period.



As of Jun 30, 2020, CSX repurchased 10 million shares for $616 million.

