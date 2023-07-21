CSX Q2 Earnings In Line With Estimates, Revenues Fall Short

CSX Corporation’s( CSX ) second-quarter 2023 earnings per share (EPS) of 49 cents matched the Zacks Consensus Estimate. However, the bottom line declined year over year.

Total revenues of $3,699 million lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3,730.6 million. The top line decreased 3% year over year due to lower fuel prices, reduced supplemental revenues, a decline in export coal benchmark prices and a decrease in intermodal volumes. These factors offset the effects of volume growth in coal and merchandise and solid gains in merchandise pricing.

Second-quarter operating income fell 13% to $1,482 million. The operating ratio (operating expenses as a percentage of revenues) rose to 59.9% from 55.4% in the prior-year quarter, with total expenses decreasing 5% year over year.

CSX Corporation Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

CSX Corporation price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | CSX Corporation Quote

Segmental Performances

Merchandise revenues climbed 5% year over year to $2,196 million in the reported quarter, higher than our estimate of $2,044 million.Merchandise volumes grew 3% to $677 million. Segmental revenue per unit increased 1%.

Intermodal revenues fell 18% year over year to $492 million, higher than our estimate of $457.7 million.Volumes fell 10% year over year. Segmental revenue per unit decreased 9%.

Coal revenues fell 2% year over year to $637 million in the reported quarter, lower than our expectation of $768.6 million.Coal volumes increased 4%. Segmental revenue per unit fell 6%.

Effective from third-quarter 2021, CSX introduced a segment called Trucking comprising the operations of Quality Carriers, acquired by CSX last year. Revenues from the segment totaled $227 million, down 12% year over year due to lower fuel and capacity surcharges.

Other revenues fell 27% to $147 million in the reported quarter, slightly lower than our estimate of $148 million.The downside was owing to lower intermodal storage and equipment usage.

Liquidity, Dividends and Buyback

CSX exited the second quarter with cash and cash equivalents of $956 million compared with $1,291 million at the end of the prior quarter. Long-term debt totaled $17,898 million compared with $17,911 million at the prior-quarter end.

CSX generated $1,232 million of cash from operating activities in the second quarter.

As of Jun 30, 2023, CSX rewarded its shareholders through buybacks and dividends worth $863 million and $222 million, respectively.

Outlook

CSX continues to expect capex for 2023 to be around $2.3 billion. To combat inflationary pressures, management aims to focus on increasing efficiencies. Volumes are expected to be aided by strength in the merchandise and coal units.

Currently, CSX carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Performances of Other Transportation Companies

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc.’s JBHT second-quarter 2023 EPS of $1.81 missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.97 and declined 25.2% year over year.

JBHT’s total operating revenues of $3,132.6 million also lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3,347.5 million and fell 18.4% year over year. The downfall was due to a decline in revenue per load of 24% in Integrated Capacity Solutions, 13% in Intermodal, 21% in Truckload and a 4% decline in productivity in Dedicated Capacity Solutions on the back of changes in customer rate, freight mix and lower fuel surcharge revenue.

Total operating revenues, excluding fuel surcharges, decreased 14% year over year.

Delta Air Lines DAL reported better-than-expected revenues and EPS, driven by strong air-travel demand. DAL’s second-quarter 2023 EPS (excluding 16 cents from non-recurring items) of $2.68 comfortably beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.42. DAL reported EPS of $1.44 a year ago, dull compared to the current scenario, as air-travel demand was not so buoyant then.

DAL’s total revenues of $15,578 million beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $14,991.6 million. Total revenues increased 12.69% on a year-over-year basis, driven by higher air-travel demand.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc. ( UAL ) reported second-quarter 2023 EPS of $5.03, which outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.99 and improved more than 100% year over year.

Operating revenues of $14,178 million beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $13,927.1 million. UAL’s revenues increased 17.1% year over year due to upbeat air-travel demand. The year-over-year increase in the top line was driven by a 20.1% rise in passenger revenues (accounting for 91.7% of the top line) to $13,002 million. Nearly 42 million passengers traveled on UAL flights in the second quarter.

Infrastructure Stock Boom to Sweep America

A massive push to rebuild the crumbling U.S. infrastructure will soon be underway. It’s bipartisan, urgent, and inevitable. Trillions will be spent. Fortunes will be made.

The only question is “Will you get into the right stocks early when their growth potential is greatest?”

Zacks has released a Special Report to help you do just that, and today it’s free. Discover 5 special companies that look to gain the most from construction and repair to roads, bridges, and buildings, plus cargo hauling and energy transformation on an almost unimaginable scale.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

CSX Corporation (CSX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Delta Air Lines, Inc. (DAL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

United Airlines Holdings Inc (UAL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (JBHT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.