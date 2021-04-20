CSX profit slips on weather, pandemic, fuel costs

Adds analyst target

LOS ANGELES, April 20 (Reuters) - U.S. railroad operator CSX Corp CSX.O on Tuesday reported lower than expected quarterly profit after frigid polar vortex temperatures, ongoing pandemic disruptions and higher fuel costs weighed on results.

The Jacksonville, Florida-based company, which operates in the eastern United States, had first-quarter net earnings of $706 million, or 93 cents per share, down from $770 million, or $1.00 per share, a year earlier.

Results from the latest quarter missed Wall Street's average estimate by 2 cents per share, according to Refinitiv IBES data.

Revenue fell 1% to $2.81 billion.

Shares in CSX fell 1.2% to $97.30 in extended trading.

(Reporting by Lisa Baertlein in Los Angeles Editing by Chris Reese and Sonya Hepinstall)

