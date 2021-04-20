US Markets
CSX

CSX profit slips on weather, pandemic, fuel costs

Contributor
Lisa Baertlein Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Gary Cameron

U.S. railroad operator CSX Corp on Tuesday reported lower quarterly profit after frigid polar vortex temperatures, ongoing pandemic disruptions and higher fuel costs weighed on results.

LOS ANGELES, April 20 (Reuters) - U.S. railroad operator CSX Corp CSX.O on Tuesday reported lower quarterly profit after frigid polar vortex temperatures, ongoing pandemic disruptions and higher fuel costs weighed on results.

The Jacksonville, Florida-based company, which operates in the eastern United States, had first-quarter net earnings of $706 million, or 93 cents per share, down from $770 million, or $1.00 per share, a year earlier.

Revenue fell 1% to $2.81 billion.

(Reporting by Lisa Baertlein in Los Angeles Editing by Chris Reese)

((lisa.baertlein@thomsonreuters.com; +1 310-491-7241; Reuters Messaging: lisa.baertlein.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

CSX

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular