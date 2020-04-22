US Markets
CSX

CSX profit falls as coal, automotive declines weigh on results

Contributor
Lisa Baertlein Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Gary Cameron

CSX Corp reported lower quarterly profit on Wednesday after revenue declines from coal, automotive and other sectors weighed on results.

LOS ANGELES, April 22 (Reuters) - CSX Corp CSX.O reported lower quarterly profit on Wednesday after revenue declines from coal, automotive and other sectors weighed on results.

Net income was $770 million, or $1.00 per share, for the first quarter, compared with $834 million, or $1.02 per share, a year earlier.

Revenue for the first quarter fell 5% to $2.86 billion.

(Reporting by Lisa Baertlein in Los Angeles Editing by Chris Reese)

((lisa.baertlein@thomsonreuters.com; +1 310-491-7241; Reuters Messaging: lisa.baertlein.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

CSX

Latest US Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters


Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular