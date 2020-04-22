CSX profit falls as coal, automotive declines weigh on results

LOS ANGELES, April 22 (Reuters) - CSX Corp CSX.O reported lower quarterly profit on Wednesday after revenue declines from coal, automotive and other sectors weighed on results.

Net income was $770 million, or $1.00 per share, for the first quarter, compared with $834 million, or $1.02 per share, a year earlier.

Revenue for the first quarter fell 5% to $2.86 billion.

(Reporting by Lisa Baertlein in Los Angeles Editing by Chris Reese)

