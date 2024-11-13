CSX price target raised to $41 from $40 at Barclays

Barclays analyst Brandon Oglenski raised the firm’s price target on CSX (CSX) to $41 from $40 and keeps an Overweight rating on the shares. The firm says transportation equities could benefit from lower U.S. corporate tax rates following the election of Donald Trump. Given higher market multiples and improved sentiment for cyclical U.S. industrial exposure, the firm raised price targets across the group.

