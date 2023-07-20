News & Insights

US Markets
CSX

CSX misses quarterly revenue estimates on waning volumes

Credit: REUTERS/Gary Cameron

July 20, 2023 — 07:14 pm EDT

Written by Amna Karimi for Reuters ->

By Amna Karimi

July 20 (Reuters) - U.S. railroad operator CSX Corp CSX.O missed Wall Street estimates for second-quarter revenue on Thursday, hit by a decline in intermodal volumes and lower fuel prices.

"We expect intermodal volumes to be soft as imports slowed and destocking activity continued," Chief Executive Officer Joe Hinrichs said on a conference call.

Shares of the Jacksonville, Florida-based company fell about 5% in after market trading.

Railroad companies have been struggling with supply chain disruptions and worker shortages along with the rail regulation continuing to loom, posing regulatory risk for North American railroad operators.

Hinrichs told Reuters that the company continued to hire, but with more focus on certain locations where it had needs.

"Though intermodal activity remains challenged, our strong service performance distinguishes us in the marketplace and is attracting shippers to our network," Hinrichs added in a statement.

CSX's operating ratio, a key profitability metric for railroads, was 59.9% in the quarter ended June 30, compared with 55.4%, a year earlier.

Revenue fell about 3% to $3.70 billion in the reported quarter. Analysts on average had expected a revenue of $3.74 billion, according to Refinitiv IBES.

The company, which mainly operates in the eastern United States, posted second-quarter net earnings of $996 million, or $0.49 per share, down from $1.18 billion, or $0.54 per share, a year earlier.

On per share basis the profit was in line with analysts' estimates.

(Reporting by Amna Karimi in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

((Amna.Karimi@thomsonreuters.com; +91 8083261226;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

CSX

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.