CSX Earnings Preview: Recent $CSX Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

CSX ($CSX) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 16th after market close, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $3,519,827,992 and earnings of $0.38 per share.

CSX Insider Trading Activity

CSX insiders have traded $CSX stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CSX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

NATHAN D GOLDMAN (EVP & CLO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 118,588 shares for an estimated $4,197,315.

CSX Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 658 institutional investors add shares of CSX stock to their portfolio, and 741 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

CSX Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $CSX stock 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CSX stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE JEFFERSON SHREVE sold up to $50,000 on 03/13.

on 03/13. REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN sold up to $15,000 on 02/25.

CSX Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $CSX in the last several months. We have seen 6 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 04/02/2025

Susquehanna issued a "Positive" rating on 03/27/2025

Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 01/24/2025

Jefferies issued a "Buy" rating on 01/10/2025

BMO Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 10/17/2024

Evercore ISI issued a "Outperform" rating on 10/17/2024

CSX Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $CSX recently. We have seen 9 analysts offer price targets for $CSX in the last 6 months, with a median target of $37.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Bascome Majors from Susquehanna set a target price of $37.0 on 03/27/2025

on 03/27/2025 An analyst from Deutsche Bank set a target price of $34.0 on 03/07/2025

on 03/07/2025 Rick Paterson from Loop Capital Markets set a target price of $34.0 on 02/03/2025

on 02/03/2025 Walter Spracklin from RBC Capital set a target price of $35.0 on 10/17/2024

on 10/17/2024 Christian Wetherbee from Wells Fargo set a target price of $34.0 on 10/17/2024

on 10/17/2024 Stephanie Moore from Jefferies set a target price of $37.0 on 10/17/2024

on 10/17/2024 Fadi Chamoun from BMO Capital set a target price of $39.0 on 10/17/2024

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.