CSX (CSX) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

CSX (CSX) closed the most recent trading day at $34.61, moving -1.09% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 2.57% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 2%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.3%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the freight railroad had gained 2.58% over the past month. This has outpaced the Transportation sector's loss of 5.71% and the S&P 500's loss of 7.68% in that time.

CSX will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect CSX to post earnings of $0.39 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 25.81%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $3.41 billion, up 21.35% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $1.79 per share and revenue of $13.88 billion. These totals would mark changes of +14.74% and +10.82%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for CSX. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. CSX is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, CSX is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 19.55. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 19.55, which means CSX is trading at a no noticeable deviation to the group.

It is also worth noting that CSX currently has a PEG ratio of 1.93. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. Transportation - Rail stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.93 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Transportation - Rail industry is part of the Transportation sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 190, putting it in the bottom 26% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

