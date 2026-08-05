Is CSX (CSX) Stock Outpacing Its Transportation Peers This Year?

The Transportation group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. CSX (CSX) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

CSX is one of 110 individual stocks in the Transportation sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #1 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. CSX is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for CSX's full-year earnings has moved 5% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

According to our latest data, CSX has moved about 40.8% on a year-to-date basis. In comparison, Transportation companies have returned an average of 17.1%. This means that CSX is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

EuroDry (EDRY) is another Transportation stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 105.6%.

The consensus estimate for EuroDry's current year EPS has increased 43.3% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

To break things down more, CSX belongs to the Transportation - Rail industry, a group that includes 9 individual companies and currently sits at #65 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 28.2% so far this year, so CSX is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

EuroDry, however, belongs to the Transportation - Shipping industry. Currently, this 28-stock industry is ranked #43. The industry has moved +45% so far this year.

Investors interested in the Transportation sector may want to keep a close eye on CSX and EuroDry as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

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CSX Corporation (CSX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.