Is CSX (CSX) Stock Outpacing Its Transportation Peers This Year?

Investors interested in Transportation stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Is CSX (CSX) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Transportation peers, we might be able to answer that question.

CSX is one of 99 individual stocks in the Transportation sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #4 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. CSX is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CSX's full-year earnings has moved 2.6% higher within the past quarter. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Based on the most recent data, CSX has returned 24.9% so far this year. At the same time, Transportation stocks have gained an average of 12.8%. As we can see, CSX is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

EuroDry (EDRY) is another Transportation stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 79.2%.

The consensus estimate for EuroDry's current year EPS has increased 29.9% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, CSX belongs to the Transportation - Rail industry, which includes 9 individual stocks and currently sits at #179 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 16.6% this year, meaning that CSX is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

EuroDry, however, belongs to the Transportation - Shipping industry. Currently, this 22-stock industry is ranked #44. The industry has moved +36.4% so far this year.

Going forward, investors interested in Transportation stocks should continue to pay close attention to CSX and EuroDry as they could maintain their solid performance.

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CSX Corporation (CSX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.