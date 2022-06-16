CSX (CSX) Stock Moves -1.26%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, CSX (CSX) closed at $29.05, marking a -1.26% move from the previous day. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 3.25%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 2.42%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.48%.

Heading into today, shares of the freight railroad had lost 8.97% over the past month, lagging the Transportation sector's loss of 5.31% and the S&P 500's loss of 5.62% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from CSX as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect CSX to post earnings of $0.47 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 17.5%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $3.65 billion, up 22.05% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $1.83 per share and revenue of $14.4 billion, which would represent changes of +17.31% and +15%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for CSX. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.43% higher. CSX is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, CSX currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 16.09. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 18.03, so we one might conclude that CSX is trading at a discount comparatively.

It is also worth noting that CSX currently has a PEG ratio of 1.59. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Transportation - Rail industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.82 as of yesterday's close.

The Transportation - Rail industry is part of the Transportation sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 165, which puts it in the bottom 35% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow CSX in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

