CSX (CSX) Stock Moves -0.61%: What You Should Know

CSX (CSX) closed the most recent trading day at $29.14, moving -0.61% from the previous trading session. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 2.01%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 1.56%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.1%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the freight railroad had lost 8.52% over the past month. This has lagged the Transportation sector's loss of 5.5% and the S&P 500's loss of 6.08% in that time.

CSX will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be July 20, 2022. On that day, CSX is projected to report earnings of $0.47 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 17.5%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $3.65 billion, up 22.05% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $1.83 per share and revenue of $14.4 billion, which would represent changes of +17.31% and +15%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for CSX should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.43% higher. CSX currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that CSX has a Forward P/E ratio of 16.03 right now. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 18.42.

It is also worth noting that CSX currently has a PEG ratio of 1.58. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. Transportation - Rail stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.84 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Transportation - Rail industry is part of the Transportation sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 158, putting it in the bottom 38% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2021. Previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.