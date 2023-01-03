CSX (CSX) Stock Moves -0.32%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, CSX (CSX) closed at $30.88, marking a -0.32% move from the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.4%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.03%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 4.72%.

Heading into today, shares of the freight railroad had lost 1.18% over the past month, outpacing the Transportation sector's loss of 6.69% and the S&P 500's loss of 5.57% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from CSX as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be January 25, 2023. On that day, CSX is projected to report earnings of $0.48 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 14.29%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $3.76 billion, up 9.78% from the year-ago period.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for CSX. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.42% lower within the past month. CSX is holding a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell) right now.

Looking at its valuation, CSX is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 16.33. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 18.06.

It is also worth noting that CSX currently has a PEG ratio of 1.68. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. Transportation - Rail stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.95 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Transportation - Rail industry is part of the Transportation sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 80, which puts it in the top 32% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

