CSX (CSX) Stock Moves -0.18%: What You Should Know

CSX (CSX) closed at $28.18 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.18% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.3%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.46%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.28%.

Heading into today, shares of the freight railroad had lost 4.04% over the past month, lagging the Transportation sector's loss of 0.6% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.51% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from CSX as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be July 20, 2022. On that day, CSX is projected to report earnings of $0.47 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 17.5%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $3.64 billion, up 21.79% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $1.83 per share and revenue of $14.45 billion, which would represent changes of +17.31% and +15.38%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for CSX. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.27% higher within the past month. CSX is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, CSX currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 15.46. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 17.69, which means CSX is trading at a discount to the group.

Meanwhile, CSX's PEG ratio is currently 1.52. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Transportation - Rail industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.79 as of yesterday's close.

The Transportation - Rail industry is part of the Transportation sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 171, putting it in the bottom 33% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

