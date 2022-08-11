CSX (CSX) Recently Broke Out Above the 200-Day Moving Average

CSX (CSX) reached a significant support level, and could be a good pick for investors from a technical perspective. Recently, CSX broke through the 200-day moving average, which suggests a long-term bullish trend.

The 200-day simple moving average helps traders and analysts determine overall long-term market trends for stocks, commodities, indexes, and other financial instruments. The indicator moves higher or lower along with longer-term price moves, serving as a support or resistance level.

Over the past four weeks, CSX has gained 20.7%. The company is currently ranked a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), another strong indication the stock could move even higher.

Looking at CSX's earnings estimate revisions, investors will be even more convinced of the bullish uptrend. There have been 8 higher compared to none lower for the current fiscal year, and the consensus estimate has moved up as well.

Investors may want to watch CSX for more gains in the near future given the company's key technical level and positive earnings estimate revisions.

