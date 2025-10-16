CSX (CSX) Q3 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

CSX (CSX) reported $3.59 billion in revenue for the quarter ended September 2025, representing a year-over-year decline of 0.9%. EPS of $0.44 for the same period compares to $0.46 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -0.22% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.6 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.42, the EPS surprise was +4.76%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Operating Margin : 30.3% versus 65.7% estimated by four analysts on average.

: 30.3% versus 65.7% estimated by four analysts on average. Volume - Merchandise - Chemicals : 164 thousand compared to the 167.59 thousand average estimate based on three analysts.

: 164 thousand compared to the 167.59 thousand average estimate based on three analysts. Volume - Merchandise - Agricultural and Food Products : 110 thousand versus the three-analyst average estimate of 107.91 thousand.

: 110 thousand versus the three-analyst average estimate of 107.91 thousand. Volume - Merchandise - Automotive : 99 thousand compared to the 99.39 thousand average estimate based on three analysts.

: 99 thousand compared to the 99.39 thousand average estimate based on three analysts. Revenue- Intermodal : $527 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $517.94 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +3.5%.

: $527 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $517.94 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +3.5%. Revenue- Coal : $490 million compared to the $488.06 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -11.4% year over year.

: $490 million compared to the $488.06 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -11.4% year over year. Revenue- Merchandise- Chemicals : $697 million versus $722.8 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -4.1% change.

: $697 million versus $722.8 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -4.1% change. Revenue- Merchandise- Agricultural and Food Products : $382 million compared to the $418.66 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -8.2% year over year.

: $382 million compared to the $418.66 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -8.2% year over year. Revenue- Merchandise- Automotive : $306 million versus $310.08 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +1.7% change.

: $306 million versus $310.08 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +1.7% change. Revenue- Merchandise- Forest Products : $247 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $259.2 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -4.6%.

: $247 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $259.2 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -4.6%. Revenue- Merchandise- Metals and Equipment : $224 million compared to the $213.13 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +7.7% year over year.

: $224 million compared to the $213.13 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +7.7% year over year. Revenue- Merchandise- Fertilizers: $126 million compared to the $139.15 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +6.8% year over year.

Shares of CSX have returned +10.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.9% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

