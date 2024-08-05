CSX (CSX) Q2 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

CSX (CSX) reported $3.7 billion in revenue for the quarter ended June 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 0.1%. EPS of $0.49 for the same period compares to $0.49 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.7 billion, representing a surprise of +0.08%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +2.08%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.48.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how CSX performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Operating Ratio : 39.1% compared to the 61.9% average estimate based on five analysts.

: 39.1% compared to the 61.9% average estimate based on five analysts. Revenue per unit - Intermodal : $707 versus the four-analyst average estimate of $721.59.

: $707 versus the four-analyst average estimate of $721.59. Volume - Rail - Merchandise - Chemicals : 174 thousand compared to the 167.66 thousand average estimate based on four analysts.

: 174 thousand compared to the 167.66 thousand average estimate based on four analysts. Volume - Rail - Merchandise - Agricultural and Food Products : 115 thousand versus 115.47 thousand estimated by four analysts on average.

: 115 thousand versus 115.47 thousand estimated by four analysts on average. Revenue- Intermodal : $506 million versus $523.91 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +2.9% change.

: $506 million versus $523.91 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +2.9% change. Revenue- Coal : $563 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $573.63 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -11.6%.

: $563 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $573.63 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -11.6%. Revenue- Total Merchandise- Chemicals : $722 million compared to the $688.02 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +12.5% year over year.

: $722 million compared to the $688.02 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +12.5% year over year. Revenue- Total Merchandise- Agricultural and Food Products : $406 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $417.75 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -2.2%.

: $406 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $417.75 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -2.2%. Revenue- Total Merchandise- Automotive : $336 million compared to the $317.75 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +4% year over year.

: $336 million compared to the $317.75 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +4% year over year. Revenue- Total Merchandise- Metals and Equipment : $230 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $231.94 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -4.2%.

: $230 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $231.94 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -4.2%. Revenue- Total Merchandise- Minerals : $207 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $192.23 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +8.4%.

: $207 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $192.23 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +8.4%. Revenue- Total Merchandise- Fertilizers : $126 million compared to the $129.56 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -1.6% year over year.

Shares of CSX have returned +2.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -2.9% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

Only $1 to See All Zacks' Buys and Sells

We're not kidding.

Several years ago, we shocked our members by offering them 30-day access to all our picks for the total sum of only $1. No obligation to spend another cent.

Thousands have taken advantage of this opportunity. Thousands did not - they thought there must be a catch. Yes, we do have a reason. We want you to get acquainted with our portfolio services like Surprise Trader, Stocks Under $10, Technology Innovators,and more, that closed 228 positions with double- and triple-digit gains in 2023 alone.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

CSX Corporation (CSX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.