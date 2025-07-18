CSX (CSX) Q2 Earnings Preview: What You Should Know Beyond the Headline Estimates

The upcoming report from CSX (CSX) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $0.42 per share, indicating a decline of 14.3% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $3.58 billion, representing a decline of 3.2% year over year.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been adjusted downward by 1.4% to its current level. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some CSX metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

Analysts forecast 'Revenue- Coal' to reach $473.84 million. The estimate points to a change of -15.8% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenue- Intermodal' stands at $504.37 million. The estimate indicates a change of -0.3% from the prior-year quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenue- Merchandise- Fertilizers' will reach $131.83 million. The estimate indicates a change of +4.6% from the prior-year quarter.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenue- Merchandise- Chemicals' will likely reach $720.80 million. The estimate indicates a change of -0.2% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Operating Margin' will reach 65.8%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 39.1%.

Analysts expect 'Revenue per unit - Intermodal' to come in at $684.74 . Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $707.00 in the same quarter last year.

Analysts predict that the 'Volume - Merchandise - Automotive' will reach 100.54 thousand. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 105.00 thousand.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Volume - Merchandise - Minerals' reaching 95.83 thousand. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 97.00 thousand.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Volume - Coal' should arrive at 177.10 thousand. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 179.00 thousand.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Volume - Merchandise - Fertilizers' of 50.56 thousand. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 50.00 thousand in the same quarter last year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Volume - Merchandise - Metals and Equipment' should come in at 67.83 thousand. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 68.00 thousand.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Volume - Merchandise - Agricultural and Food Products' at 117.85 thousand. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 115.00 thousand.

Shares of CSX have experienced a change of +7% in the past month compared to the +5.4% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), CSX is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future.

CSX Corporation (CSX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

