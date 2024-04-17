CSX (CSX) Q1 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

CSX (CSX) reported $3.68 billion in revenue for the quarter ended March 2024, representing a year-over-year decline of 0.7%. EPS of $0.46 for the same period compares to $0.48 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.65 billion, representing a surprise of +0.94%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +2.22%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.45.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how CSX performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Operating Ratio : 36.8% versus 63.4% estimated by five analysts on average.

: 36.8% versus 63.4% estimated by five analysts on average. Revenue per unit - Intermodal : $722 versus the four-analyst average estimate of $746.61.

: $722 versus the four-analyst average estimate of $746.61. Volume - Rail - Merchandise - Chemicals : 167 thousand compared to the 163.49 thousand average estimate based on four analysts.

: 167 thousand compared to the 163.49 thousand average estimate based on four analysts. Volume - Rail - Merchandise - Agricultural and Food Products : 114 thousand versus 118.92 thousand estimated by four analysts on average.

: 114 thousand versus 118.92 thousand estimated by four analysts on average. Revenue- Intermodal : $506 million versus $517.35 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +1.4% change.

: $506 million versus $517.35 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +1.4% change. Revenue- Coal : $632 million compared to the $590.23 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of -0.2% year over year.

: $632 million compared to the $590.23 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of -0.2% year over year. Revenue- Total Merchandise- Chemicals : $693 million versus $654.36 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +6.6% change.

: $693 million versus $654.36 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +6.6% change. Revenue- Total Merchandise- Agricultural and Food Products : $407 million compared to the $431.77 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -6.9% year over year.

: $407 million compared to the $431.77 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -6.9% year over year. Revenue- Total Merchandise- Automotive : $293 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $300.81 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +6.9%.

: $293 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $300.81 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +6.9%. Revenue- Total Merchandise- Metals and Equipment : $220 million compared to the $227.67 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -8% year over year.

: $220 million compared to the $227.67 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -8% year over year. Revenue- Total Merchandise- Minerals : $174 million versus $174.25 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +0.6% change.

: $174 million versus $174.25 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +0.6% change. Revenue- Total Merchandise- Fertilizers: $136 million versus $133.04 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +5.4% change.

Shares of CSX have returned -5.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -1.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

CSX Corporation (CSX)

