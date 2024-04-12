CSX (CSX) Q1 Earnings on the Horizon: Analysts' Insights on Key Performance Measures

Wall Street analysts forecast that CSX (CSX) will report quarterly earnings of $0.45 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year decline of 6.3%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $3.66 billion, exhibiting a decline of 1.2% compared to the year-ago quarter.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been adjusted upward by 0.9% to its current level. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific CSX metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenue- Coal' at $596.83 million. The estimate suggests a change of -5.7% year over year.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenue- Intermodal' stands at $520.75 million. The estimate points to a change of +4.4% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenue- Total Merchandise- Fertilizers' will reach $135.54 million. The estimate indicates a change of +5.1% from the prior-year quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenue- Total Merchandise- Chemicals' should come in at $658.36 million. The estimate suggests a change of +1.3% year over year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Operating Ratio' will reach 63.4%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 60.5% in the same quarter last year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenue per unit - Intermodal' will reach $746.61. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $763.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Volume - Rail - Automotive' of 93.49 thousand. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 86 thousand in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Volume - Rail - Merchandise - Minerals' reaching 81.17 thousand. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 83 thousand in the same quarter last year.

Analysts forecast 'Volume - Rail - Coal' to reach 185.96 thousand. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 185 thousand.

Analysts expect 'Volume - Rail-Merchandise - Fertilizers' to come in at 51.13 thousand. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 50 thousand in the same quarter last year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Volume - Rail - Merchandise - Metals and Equipment' should arrive at 70.23 thousand. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 73 thousand in the same quarter of the previous year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Volume - Rail - Merchandise - Agricultural and Food Products' will likely reach 118.92 thousand. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 122 thousand in the same quarter last year.



Over the past month, CSX shares have recorded returns of -4.3% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.6% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), CSX will likely exhibit a performance that aligns with the overall market in the upcoming period.

CSX Corporation (CSX)

