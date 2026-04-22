CSX (CSX) Q1 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

For the quarter ended March 2026, CSX (CSX) reported revenue of $3.48 billion, up 1.7% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.43, compared to $0.34 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -0.8% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.51 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.39, the EPS surprise was +10.88%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Operating Margin : 36% versus the four-analyst average estimate of 67.8%.

: 36% versus the four-analyst average estimate of 67.8%. Revenue ton-miles - Intermodal : 7.5 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of 7.5 billion.

: 7.5 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of 7.5 billion. Total Gross Ton - Miles : 93.5 billion versus 95.36 billion estimated by three analysts on average.

: 93.5 billion versus 95.36 billion estimated by three analysts on average. Revenue ton - miles : 48.6 billion compared to the 48.7 billion average estimate based on three analysts.

: 48.6 billion compared to the 48.7 billion average estimate based on three analysts. Revenue- Intermodal : $518 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $541.67 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +5.1%.

: $518 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $541.67 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +5.1%. Revenue- Coal : $458 million versus $460.11 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -0.7% change.

: $458 million versus $460.11 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -0.7% change. Revenue- Merchandise- Chemicals : $722 million versus $701.27 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +3.4% change.

: $722 million versus $701.27 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +3.4% change. Revenue- Merchandise- Agricultural and Food Products : $409 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $414.03 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +0.3%.

: $409 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $414.03 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +0.3%. Revenue- Merchandise- Automotive : $275 million compared to the $279.7 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +1.5% year over year.

: $275 million compared to the $279.7 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +1.5% year over year. Revenue- Merchandise- Forest Products : $229 million compared to the $247.85 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -8% year over year.

: $229 million compared to the $247.85 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -8% year over year. Revenue- Merchandise- Metals and Equipment : $220 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $208.25 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +5.3%.

: $220 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $208.25 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +5.3%. Revenue- Merchandise- Fertilizers: $141 million versus $146.88 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +3.7% change.

Here is how CSX performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

View all Key Company Metrics for CSX here>>>

Shares of CSX have returned +11.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +8.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

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