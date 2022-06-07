CSX (CSX) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

CSX (CSX) closed the most recent trading day at $32.56, moving +1.31% from the previous trading session. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.95%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.8%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.25%.

Heading into today, shares of the freight railroad had lost 4.4% over the past month, lagging the Transportation sector's gain of 0.94% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.1% in that time.

CSX will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect CSX to post earnings of $0.47 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 17.5%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $3.63 billion, up 21.4% from the prior-year quarter.

CSX's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $1.82 per share and revenue of $14.32 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +16.67% and +14.36%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for CSX. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. CSX currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note CSX's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 17.65. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 19.3.

We can also see that CSX currently has a PEG ratio of 1.74. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Transportation - Rail was holding an average PEG ratio of 2.01 at yesterday's closing price.

The Transportation - Rail industry is part of the Transportation sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 185, which puts it in the bottom 27% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

