CSX (CSX) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

CSX (CSX) closed at $29.24 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.21% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.5% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 1.12%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.32%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the freight railroad had lost 9.18% over the past month. This has was narrower than the Transportation sector's loss of 9.63% and lagged the S&P 500's loss of 6.54% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from CSX as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be July 20, 2022. In that report, analysts expect CSX to post earnings of $0.47 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 17.5%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $3.65 billion, up 22.05% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $1.83 per share and revenue of $14.4 billion. These totals would mark changes of +17.31% and +15%, respectively, from last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for CSX. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.55% higher. CSX is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note CSX's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 15.78. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 17.78.

Investors should also note that CSX has a PEG ratio of 1.56 right now. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Transportation - Rail was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.81 at yesterday's closing price.

The Transportation - Rail industry is part of the Transportation sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 202, which puts it in the bottom 20% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.