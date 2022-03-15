CSX (CSX) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

CSX (CSX) closed at $34.36 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.38% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 2.14%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 1.82%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.12%.

Coming into today, shares of the freight railroad had gained 0.91% in the past month. In that same time, the Transportation sector lost 3.13%, while the S&P 500 lost 5.01%.

CSX will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect CSX to post earnings of $0.39 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 25.81%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $3.41 billion, up 21.35% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $1.79 per share and revenue of $13.88 billion, which would represent changes of +14.74% and +10.82%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for CSX should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. CSX is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Looking at its valuation, CSX is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 19.12. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 19.38.

Investors should also note that CSX has a PEG ratio of 1.88 right now. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. Transportation - Rail stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.91 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Transportation - Rail industry is part of the Transportation sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 189, putting it in the bottom 26% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

