CSX (CSX) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

CSX (CSX) closed the most recent trading day at $33.60, moving +0.6% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.5%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.28%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.52%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the freight railroad had lost 0.74% over the past month. This has was narrower than the Transportation sector's loss of 1.49% and the S&P 500's loss of 3.75% in that time.

CSX will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, CSX is projected to report earnings of $0.39 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 25.81%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $3.41 billion, up 21.35% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $1.79 per share and revenue of $13.88 billion. These totals would mark changes of +14.74% and +10.82%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for CSX. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.12% higher. CSX is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note CSX's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 18.66. This valuation marks a no noticeable deviation compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 18.66.

It is also worth noting that CSX currently has a PEG ratio of 1.84. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. Transportation - Rail stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.87 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Transportation - Rail industry is part of the Transportation sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 101, which puts it in the top 40% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

