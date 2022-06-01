CSX (CSX) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, CSX (CSX) closed at $32, marking a +0.66% move from the previous day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.75%.

Heading into today, shares of the freight railroad had lost 7.94% over the past month, lagging the Transportation sector's loss of 0.59% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.32% in that time.

CSX will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, CSX is projected to report earnings of $0.47 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 17.5%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $3.63 billion, up 21.4% from the year-ago period.

CSX's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $1.82 per share and revenue of $14.32 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +16.67% and +14.36%, respectively.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for CSX. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. CSX currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, CSX currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 17.46. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 18.84, so we one might conclude that CSX is trading at a discount comparatively.

Meanwhile, CSX's PEG ratio is currently 1.72. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Transportation - Rail industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.94 as of yesterday's close.

The Transportation - Rail industry is part of the Transportation sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 188, which puts it in the bottom 26% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow CSX in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

