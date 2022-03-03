CSX (CSX) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, CSX (CSX) closed at $35.29, marking a +1.96% move from the previous day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.53% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.29%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.1%.

Coming into today, shares of the freight railroad had lost 1.7% in the past month. In that same time, the Transportation sector lost 2.67%, while the S&P 500 lost 4.24%.

CSX will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.39, up 25.81% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $3.41 billion, up 21.35% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $1.79 per share and revenue of $13.88 billion. These totals would mark changes of +14.74% and +10.82%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for CSX. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.12% higher. CSX is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that CSX has a Forward P/E ratio of 19.33 right now. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 19.61, which means CSX is trading at a discount to the group.

Also, we should mention that CSX has a PEG ratio of 1.91. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. Transportation - Rail stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.94 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Transportation - Rail industry is part of the Transportation sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 117, which puts it in the top 47% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

