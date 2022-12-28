CSX (CSX) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

CSX (CSX) closed the most recent trading day at $30.84, moving -1.28% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.2%. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.1%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 2.86%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the freight railroad had lost 2.89% over the past month. This has was narrower than the Transportation sector's loss of 3.21% and the S&P 500's loss of 4.77% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from CSX as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be January 25, 2023. On that day, CSX is projected to report earnings of $0.48 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 14.29%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $3.76 billion, up 9.78% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $1.90 per share and revenue of $14.89 billion, which would represent changes of +21.79% and +18.87%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for CSX. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.7% lower within the past month. CSX currently has a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

In terms of valuation, CSX is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 16.47. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 18.1, which means CSX is trading at a discount to the group.

Also, we should mention that CSX has a PEG ratio of 1.7. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. CSX's industry had an average PEG ratio of 2 as of yesterday's close.

The Transportation - Rail industry is part of the Transportation sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 202, which puts it in the bottom 20% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

